Assam: Ambassador of Peace’ conferred on RGU VC by UPF-S. Korea

GUWAHATI- Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh, Vice Chancellor, Royal Global University( RGU) was conferred with the ‘Ambassador of Peace’ award by Universal Peace Federation-South Korea(UPF) on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda during the launch of an initiative of Youth Peace Club on 12 January 2021. The virtual felicitation was done by Mr. Krishna Adhikary, Secretary General, UPF-India in the presence of Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP-RS & Chairman, NEMP’s Forum & IAPP-South Asia, Archarya Shrivastsa Goswami, Chairman, IAPD-Asia Pacific, Ambassador K.V.Rajan, Chairman, UPF-India and other dignitaries from across India.

‘Ambassador for Peace’ is an honour that UPF confers on peace builders around the world who are serving humanity in different spheres. Some of the previous recipients are Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dr. Jiterndra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, Governors of Manipur and Sikkim, Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP-RS, current Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka, few eminent leaders in Europe and America and some notable religious leaders have been given this prestigious recognition.

Prof. Singh who is associated with peace activities of UPF from October 2019, humbly accepted the coveted award from UPF and expressed his deep felt gratitude on the recognition. While addressing this virtual meet for celebrating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Prof. Singh emphasized on the contribution of Swami Vivekananda in all spheres of his life and his grand success of putting Hinduism on the global map by establishing it first in the United States of America and thereby spreading its teachings far and wide. Emphasizing on the role played by Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, in molding Swami Vivekananda, as we know him today, he accentuated that the onus of giving the society productive, able and efficient individuals, lay on the educators, who must be able to inspire their students to achieve excellence.

Being a signatory of the incumbent National Youth Policy, Prof. Singh reminiscing about his time in the Ministry of Youth Affairs, when helmed by Uma Bharati, further shared his vision for the youth of India, explaining that ‘youth’, in the true sense, were not defined by their age, but by their positive mindset and energy. Urging the youth to make the most of their resources thereby contributing substantially towards nation building, Prof. Singh concluded his address with Swami ji’s popular quote, “If money helps a man do good for others, then it is great value; if not, it becomes an evil and is best to get rid of it, at the earliest.”