Arunachal

Arunachal govt monitoring abduction of oil employees from Changlang- CM

January 12, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal govt monitoring abduction of oil employees from Changlang- CM

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state Government has taken the abduction of two employees of a oil firm from Changlang district  with “seriousness” and is  monitoring  in coordination with the army.

“Government has taken reported abduction of two employees of a oil firm with seriousness. We are monitoring it in coordination with the army,” Khandu told reporters here.

Asked about reports regarding their release, the CM said, “We have not received any official message in this regard.”

Both the employees- Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling Superintendent and resident of Sivasagar in Assam and Ram Kumar, a radio operator  from Bihar of a Delhi based oil-drilling firm Quippo Oil & Gas Infrastructure Limited, had been abducted by armed miscreants from a drilling site in Changlang district on December 21 Since then there has been no whereabouts of them.

As per information the security forces are still on the ground to continue search operation.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
January 12, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button