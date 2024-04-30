Arunachal: Interactive Outreach Program “NER Converses” held at Tawang

TAWANG- A very successful Interactive Outreach Program as part of “NER Converses” was held on 29th April, organised by office of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income tax, NER incoordination with Tawang District administration at Conference Hall of DC’s Office, Tawang.

The program was inaugurated by Chaitali Panmei, IRS, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, NER, Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

More than 150 participants of various stakeholders attended the program. Various resource persons from Income tax department spoke on the topics of Income Tax e-filing portal, TDS compliance, e-verification scheme, grievance redressing month, income tax Exemption provisions for Scheduled tribes etc.

In her inaugural address the Pr. CC IT Chaitali Panmei, gave overall view on the income tax collection of the country and contribution of NE states in it. She lauded Arunachal Pradesh state for its rich resources beautiful culture , law abiding peace loving and progressive people.

Earlier N. Longvah, Principal Commissioner of IT highlighted the aims and objectives of the outreach program.

ADC, Tawang Sang Khandu extended welcome to the officers and officials of the Income tax department and expressed gartitude to the Department for spreading awareness about the various provisions and compliance about income tax act and proceedings to the people of Tawang.

The outreach program was well appreciated and acknowledged by the participants.