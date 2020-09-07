Arunachal: AAPSU condemns China’s statement on Arunachal Pradesh as a territory of South Tibet

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union ( AAPSU ) strongly condemn the statement of China’s Foreign Ministry’s statement reffering to Arunachal Pradesh as “South Tibet”. The people of Arunachal Pradesh outrightly reject such statements and advise the Chinese Government & the CCP to refrain from such notoriety, AAPSU stated.

People of Arunachal Pradesh are proud Indians and staunch nationalist. We don’t need any recognition or validation from a foreign entity, APSU stated .

Instead of issuing misleading statements, the Chinese Govt should direct its armed forces to immediately release 5 civilians from Nacho Area of Upper Subansiri District who were abducted by PLA soldiers recently.

Denials by our own government on earlier occasions followed by weak response to such recurring advances have greatly emboldened the Chinese forces. Safety and security of lives & property of people living in border areas should be ensured at all costs.

There should be strong deterrent against such recurring mischiefs along the LAC. We also demand our Union Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji to walk the talk and ensure safe & early release of 5 civilians who have been abducted and are in Chinese custody.

Amid ongoing border tensions, China has once again provoked India and this time Beijing has said that it has never recognised Arunachal Pradesh claiming it to be a ‘part of China’s south Tibet region’.

State-run Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian as saying that, “China has never recognized so-called “Arunachal Pradesh,” which is China’s south Tibet region.