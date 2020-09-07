Arunachal: unidentified body recovered from Hara Hapa

ADVERTISEMENT

Doimukh: The body of an identified youth was recovered from Hara Hapa near prayer center on Doimukh-Hoj road on Monday morning. Informed Doimukh Police station Officer Incharge, Inspector Inya Ete.

OC said that this morning around 9.30 AM Doimukh Police received an information from one local of Hara Hapa area that a dead body is being seen floating in the reservoir near Hara Hapa.

After receiving information a team of police from Doimukh went to the spot and fishing out the dead body. Which is around 25-30 years old seems to be a tribal.

A case of unnatural death Vide Doimukh police station case No-11/2020 under section 174 CRPC has been registered at Doimukh Police station and further investigation has been launcehd.

And with some identification marks like black thread on left ankle portion, age etc through WT messages , through whatapps to all OCs of the police station of state and also counter parts of Assam for identification has been send. OC added.

And presently the body has been kept at Mortuary of RKM Hospital Itanagar.

Papum Pare police appeal the people to help in identification of the body. OC Ete further said.