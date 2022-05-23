Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concludes

LUMLA: The 7 days Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concluded at Zomkhang Hall, New Lumla on Sunday. The exchange program was conducted focussing especially on capacity enhancement of Homestay owners of Lumla Sub-Division.

The resource persons from Chalamthang Tourism Development Committee, Sikkim also visited homestays at Tawang and interacted with the homestay owners.

The closing ceremony was graced by ADC Lungla Tashi Dhondup, District Tourism Officer Tawang Tsering Deki, BJP Mandal President Lumla Sonam Topgay, EAC Jemeithang Hibu Dindie, Panchayat leaders of Lumla Hq and registered homestay owners of Lumla Sub-Division.

The Rural Tourism Exchange Program is in continuation of the workshop on homestay, birding and photography which was held in April 2022.

Both the programs have been conducted with the objective of putting Lumla in the tourism map and creating income generation avenues for the unemployed youths of the region.