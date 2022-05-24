Arunachal: Ninong Ering bats for drug free Pasighat West constituency

Arunachal

Speaking to the women folks, Ering said that SHG women can play a pivotal role in eradicating drug menace in the 37th Pasighat West.

May 24, 2022
PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- Pasighat West MLA and former union MoS for Minority Affairs, Ninong Ering today batted for a drug free constituency of his 37th Pasighat West Assembly constituency while attending in an inaugural programme of Ane Bodum Raseng (Self Help Group) V.O office at Rani village under Sille-Oyan circle.

Attending the Village Organization office of SHG at Rani village today, Ering laid emphasis on creating adequate awareness and campaign on the side effect of drugs which is ruining the lives of several youths in the district and state as a whole.

Speaking to the women folks, Ering said that SHG women can play a pivotal role in eradicating drug menace in the 37th Pasighat West.

He also advised the SHGs women to work on helping the administration and police in curbing out drug addiction among the youths and other social menaces.

The programme was also attended by Sille-Oyan ZPM, Besing Tatin, other Panchayat leaders, students, village elders and women.

The VO office of Ane Bodum Raseng self help group inauguration programme was held under the supervision of block mission officials of Sille-Oyan block which is sponsored and funded by Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM) through National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) under Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India.

