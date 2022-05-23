Uncategorized

Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

May 23, 2022
Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

PASIGHAT  ( By Maksam Tayeng )-  In a two day national level CME & workshop on voluntary blood donation & Hemovigilance organized by the Barak Valley Voluntary Blood Donors’ Forum and Cachar Cancer Hospital & Research Centre at Silchar, Assam, Mrs Aini Taloh, the state’s star blood donor was awarded with H.D. Shourie Memorial award-2022 for being one of the prominent blood donors of India on Friday.

Taloh was invited by the Barak Valley Voluntary Blood Donors’ Forum and Cachar Cancer Hospital and RC, Assam while recognizing her outstanding services to save the lives of blood needy people by donating blood to record number of times and the workshop on voluntary blood donation was organized in completion of two decades of their services to the people.

She was awarded with H.D. Shourie Memorial award-2022 for being one of the prominent blood donors of India where Mrs Taloh donated her 35th time blood in the voluntary blood donation camp organized on the day which makes her one of the prominent blood donor of India.

Today, Mrs Taloh is an inspiration for many not only in the state, but in whole of the country for she is regarded as life saver, especially for those blood needy patients who can’t afford buying of bloods. Her ‘AYANG’ foundation, a non-profit organization based here at Pasighat in East Siang district does the job and many volunteers join her noble work to save lives.

