Arunachal

Arunachal: Parshuram Kund to get railway connectivity soon- Amit Shah

The Union Home Minister along with Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju and CM Pema Khandu visited the Golden Pagoda in the Namsai district.

May 22, 2022
Amit Shah has said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected to the rest of the country via the railways soon.

NAMSAI-   Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected to the rest of the country via the railways soon.

The Parshuram Kund is a Hindu pilgrimage site dedicated to sage Parshuram. It is situated on the Brahmaputra plateau in the lower reaches of the Lohit river. “We’ll connect Parshuram Kund via the railway. We have laid a network of roads across the state and connected far-flung places in the state,” Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Also Read- Parshuram Kund, The Hindu Pilgrimage Site in Arunachal Pradesh

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Amit Shah laid down the foundation stone of a 51-foot bronze statue of Lord Parashuram.

The Union Home Minister along with Union Law minister Kiren Rijiju and CM Pema Khandu visited the Golden Pagoda in the Namsai district.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Amit Shah said, “Congress leaders ask what happened in eight years [of BJP’s rule at the Centre]. Rahul baba must take off his Italian specs and look at the development work done by PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu.”

He also said that 9,600 extremists had laid down weapons and joined mainstream society over the last three years. “Our government aims to establish peace in the Northeast by ending all disputes. The BJP government has reduced terrorist activities by 89% in the northeast,” Amit Shah said.

On second day of his Arunachal Pradesh visit, Amit Shah laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs.1000 crore at Namsai.

He also reviewed security situation and development work with stakeholders in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union home minister interacted with security personnel and had lunch with them.

Amit Shah said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a corruption-free system in which money sent by the Union Government reaches the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the people of the North East.”

“The North East, which was once in the news for terrorism, extremism and bomb blasts, is today known for tourism, development, its infrastructure, its different dialects, languages, dance forms, music and cuisines,” he added.

May 22, 2022
