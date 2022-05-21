Arunachal

Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

Late Onong Perme was born during the year 1934 at Ayeng village and studied at Assam's Jorhat Mission School during 1950-51 and took baptism by John Selender of the Missionary.

May 21, 2022
PASIGHAT ( Maksam Tayeng )- The founder of Adi Baptist Union (ABU) who worked as a VLW during NEFA days, Onong Perme from Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang district passed away at the age of 88 years on Friday morning at around 10 AM at his son’s resident at Mirbuk village, Pasighat after a prolong illness.

Late Onong Perme was born during the year 1934 at Ayeng village and studied at Assam’s Jorhat Mission School during 1950-51 and took baptism by John Selender of the Missionary. After moving and transferred to Borguli village during the year 1958 as VLW, he served as a Pastor of Kiyit Church who played an instrumental role in upgrading Kiyit Baptist Church. Late Perme also served as a treasurer, vice president and the president of various church organizations such as SBCA, ESBU, ABU etc. and also translated books in Adi. He also served as V/P of Panchayat for Mebo circle during 1982-86.

Late Onong Perme’s funeral service was conducted by Rev. Taluk Taying, Executive Secretary of ABU at ABU Mission Centre, Pasighat in which Rev. Osik Pertin Tapon Ering read out his biography. Rev. Mikim Perme and Rev. John Stanmark Borang also attended the funeral service and late Perme’s mortal body was laid at his native village Borguli today.

Late Onong Perme was a soft hearted and dedicated person and Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong, former Minister, Bosiram Siram and others who attended his funeral service deeply condoled the demise of late Perme. Mebo MLA, Lombo Tayeng has also expressed his deep condolence over the demise of late Perme and has prayed for eternal to the departed soul.

Late Perme is survived by his wife, son (Er. Dabe Perme) and daughter-in-law with grand children.

May 21, 2022
