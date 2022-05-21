North East

Arunachal-Assam border dispute likely to be resolved by next year: Amit Shah

He said that the Centre is committed to bringing peace and development to the region.

May 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal-Assam border dispute likely to be resolved by next year: Amit Shah

GUWAHATI- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the inter-state boundary dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam is likely to be resolved before 2023.

Asserting that efforts are underway to make Northeast insurgency-free, he claimed 9,000 militants from the region have surrendered during the last eight years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Also Read- Committed to solving Arunachal-Assam boundary issues: Pema Khandu

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah said, “Almost 60 per cent of the inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has been resolved amicably. I am confident that the dispute between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam will be settled before 2023,” he said.

Related Articles

Also Read- Arunachal-Assam Border Issue: Firing over road construction reported from Hime village

He said that the Centre is committed to bringing peace and development to the region.

“Youths of Northeast no longer carry guns and petrol bombs. They are now carrying laptops and are launching startups. This is the path of development that the Centre has envisaged for the region,” he said.

Also Read- -Arunachal’s boundary dispute at 1200 places, Himanta Biswa Sarma

“Manipur, which was earlier known for bandhs and blockades for more than 200 days a year, is now witnessing a sea of change without any bandh during the last five years of BJP rule in the state,” he said.

Also Read-  Fire exchange between Assam Forest officers and Illegal tree fellers in Ranga Reserve Forest

Shah said that the insurgency in the Bodoland region of Assam was resolved through the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord.

“Surrender of militant groups in Tripura and resolving of the Bru refugee issue was undertaken by the Modi government. The Union Home Ministry has taken initiatives to bring peace to Assam’s Karbi Anglong,” he said.

The Union home minister said that a three-pronged agenda has been prepared for the development of the Northeast.

“Firstly, we would preserve and promote the indigenous cultures and languages of the region. Secondly, we want to end all disputes among the northeastern states and make it free from insurgency and thirdly, we want to make the eight states the most developed in the country,” he added.

Tags
May 21, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Assam: Two minor NSCN-IM cadres Apprehended in Tinsukia

Assam: Two minor NSCN-IM cadres Apprehended in Tinsukia

March 28, 2022
Chowna Mein inspects construction work of Arunachal Guest House in Guwahati

Chowna Mein inspects construction work of Arunachal Guest House in Guwahati

March 27, 2022
Assam: RGU honours Dean’s Listers, semester toppers & students who brought laurels to varsity

Assam: RGU honours Dean’s Listers, semester toppers & students who brought laurels to varsity

March 23, 2022
Tripura: Bikram Sutradhar awarded the title of ‘Grand Master’

Tripura: Bikram Sutradhar awarded the title of ‘Grand Master’

March 11, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

Arunachal Pradesh Governor reviews passing out parade of Assam Rifles

March 2, 2022
Southwest Monsoon: IMD predicts isolated heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh

Wet spell is likely to drench Northeast India; IMD

February 24, 2022
AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

AdiSU Shillong donates 30 units of blood to NEIGRIHMS to save lives

February 14, 2022
Temperatures are expected to dip further across the Northeast

Temperatures are expected to dip further across Northeast

February 4, 2022
"Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

“Indian Achievers’ Award 2021-22” conferred to dynamic industrialist Dr. GD Dhanuka

January 13, 2022
Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

Unabated matrimonial woes of NE sisters in big cities

January 3, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button