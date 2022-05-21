Uncategorized

Itanagar: Congress pay tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

Nabam Tuki, President APCC in his speech said that on this day in 1991, we lost our great leader Rajiv Gandhi.

May 21, 2022
ITANAGAR-   Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee has observed 31″ death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi, former Prime Minister of India as Anti-Terrorism Day at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, Itanagar on 21″ May 2022.

Nabam Tuki, President APCC in his speech said that on this day in 1991, we lost our great leader Rajiv Gandhi. He was a visionary leader of the masses who fought against terrorism and violence as he felt that terrorism is the root cause of corruption and communal harmony.

He was committed to the cause of people, the nation, the region and the world at large. His concern for the up-liftment of the common man is well reflected in the measures he initiated to ensure equitable distribution of the fruits of development.

He pursued the agenda of democratic decentralization by introducing Panchayati Raj, Lok Adalats and lowering the voting age. It was under his leadership that India ushered into the age of computer and telecom revolution with a modern and scientific outlook.

He has special love and affection for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the status of statehood was the gift of Rajiv ji.

Tuki salute supreme sacrifice of Rajiv ji for the country and appeals one & all to rededicate themselves to fulfil his dreams and strongly oppose all forms of terrorism threatening peace and tranquillity of the country.

Earlier, the programme started with floral tribute to the portrait of Rajiv ji followed by welcome speech by Shilley Sonam, Secretary APCC and ended with vote of thanks extended by Giogi Ganga, Secretary APCC.

May 21, 2022
