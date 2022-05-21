﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding.

LONGDING- “Synergy between Customary Practices of the Traditional Village Council System and Formal Laws of India” – a Legal Literacy cum Training Programme for the Gaon Burahs & Burihs of Longding District was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services (APSLSA) in collaboration with the Department of Justice (DOJ), Ministry of Law & Justice, on Saturday (21/05/2022) at Circuit House Conference Hall, Longding.

The training programme which was being organized with the support of the District Legal Services Authority and District Administration Longding was attended by over 40 Gaon Burahs and Head Gaon Burihs from across five circles of the region along with representatives of other various stakeholders including the Wangham’s (Wancho Chieftians), members of the Panchayati Raj, as well as the Wancho Council. Also present were several senior Officers of various Government Departments including Smt. Jaweplu Chai, Member Secretary of APSLSA Bani Lego, DC Longding; Smt. Rido Pina, JMFC Longding and R. Khomrang, DSP Longding, among others.

The participating GBs were apprised on various important topics relevant to their roles as Head of the Traditional Village Council such as the Assam Frontier Regulation of 1945 – powers, functions, etiquettes & protocols, basics of criminal and civil laws etc. Furthermore a session on Legal Awareness was also held as the GBs were familiarized on several relevant topics of public interest including basic Criminal laws; Protection of Women against Domestic Violence Act, 2005; Victim Compensation Scheme etc. by Advocates Wangtan Wangpan and Honlem Khangham.

A special session on Traditional Village Council System of the Wancho’s i.e the Cheiftian system was also taken by Dr. Manlong, District Adult Education Officer and Spokesperson for the Wancho Council, who during his presentation narrated about the age customs and traditions practiced by the Wangham Courts and how it still plays an important role in arbitrating conflicts and maintaining social harmony in their respective villages.

The participants were also instructed on the “Each One, Teach Ten” (E1T10) initiative – an offshoot of the incumbent Gaon Burah project under which each of the trained GB will be expected to educate and sensitize 10 ordinary members of the community on the concept of Free Legal Aid & Assistance and associated schemes and acts that they have at their disposal, who then can spread the information with others in the community. The initiative is expected to sensitize an additional (500 GBs x 10) 5000 rural residents through the trained GBs.

The event concluded with a lively interaction session between the panel and participants during which the Gaon Burah Nokkai Wangsa, President of Longding Gaon Burah Welfare Association, appreciated the efforts of APSLSA & DOJ while pointing out that a training of such nature was long overdue for Tirap, Longding, Changlang region and must be conducted at regular interval and for all of the GBs of TLC.