Arunachal

Research Team Submit Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh

January 9, 2023
ITANAGAR-  The Research Team on Unsung Heroes have submitted the ‘Report on the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh who fought against the British’ prepared by the Department of History, Rajiv Gandhi University to the Core Committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein in his Secretariat office today.

After receiving the report officially, Mein who is also the Chairman of the Core Committee on Unsung Heroes have congratulated the Research Team for successfully completing the much-needed and awaited task of researching and compiling the contribution of Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh despite many challenges and hurdles. He said that this compilation will place our State on the glorious map of the struggle for independence and resistance towards the colonial rule and re-affirm our love for independence & patriotism.

He further stated that as a part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the contribution of Unsung Heroes will be celebrated in a big way in the ensuing Statehood Day as a tribute to the glorious contribution of our fathers/fore-fathers towards the struggle for national independence.

The report was submitted to the Core Committee in presence of Advisor to Chief Minister, Tai Tagak, Vice Chancellor RGU, Prof Saket Kushwaha, Member Secretary of Core Committee, Dani Salu  Finance Secretary, Y W Ringu and Registrar RGU, Dr N T Rikam among others.

Prof Ashan Riddi, Research Coordinator cum Head of Department of History, RGU meanwhile informed that the final and comprehensive report will be submitted by the Research Team on the Statehood Day after vetting by the NCERT and the State Govt, which will be released during the Statehood Day celebration.

In the meeting, ways to honour the Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh during the Statehood Day celebration and sites for construction of war memorials were also discussed.

