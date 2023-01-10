Arunachal: Governor reaches out to the people in the Border Area

TUTING ( Upper Siang )- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) met Gaon Buras, Gaon Buris, government officials and villagers of border areas of Upper Siang District at Tuting near the Line of Actual Control ( LAC ) on 10th January 2023. The people, led by Gaon Burahs raised the nationalistic salutation with the Governor hailing ‘Jai Hind’.

The Governor, extending his New Year greetings, appealed to the people to join hands and contribute towards the development of the State. He said that funds released for development must be 100% utilized on the ground.

The Governor said that the Central and State Governments and the Armed Forces of the nation are always with the people in remote border areas. The wellbeing of the people in the border area is always of priority concern to our government, the Governor said.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is bestowed with great potential for self employment and entrepreneurships. He called upon the people, especially the youths, to become ‘Start ups’ and entrepreneurs. He said youth should not depend only on Government jobs.

While expressing his anguish regarding the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission paper leak scandal, the Governor emphasised that our students must study to enhance their knowledge and capability. They should not only run after government jobs, which always grow lesser than the workforce. He stressed that our youth must be job providers and not job seekers.

The Governor called upon the Government officers to support the people and render all possible help to them to benefit from the Government developmental schemes. It should be the responsibilities of the officers to motivate and guide the people to be ‘Aatma Nirbhar’, he said.

The Governor also interacted with the officers and personnel of Indian armed forces stationed at Tuting in Upper Siang District near Line of Actual Control.

The Governor extended New Year greetings and commended the soldiers for guarding our frontiers with elan and dedication. He said that our nation is progressing well due to our security and territorial integrity ensured by our Army. Every Arunachali and every Indian is proud of our soldiers who are guarding the Borders, he said.

Large numbers of soldiers from Infantry Battalions, Engineers and Artillery Brigade along with Indo Tibetan Border Police were present on the occasion.