PM Modi urges youth to visit border villages

NEW DELHI- The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi urged everyone, particularly the youth of India to visit border villages.

PM Modi said that it would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.

In a tweet thread tweeter handle of Amrit Mahotsav informed that under the Vibrant Villages Programme youth from Odisha is on a visit to Kibithoo & Tuting villages.

Vibrant Villages Programme is giving youngsters an opportunity to learn about the lifestyle, tribes, folk music & handicrafts of this northeast region and immerse themselves in its local flavours & natural beauty.

In reply to the tweet thread by Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there.”

Must have been a memorable experience. I would urge others, particularly the youth of India, to visit border villages. It would acquaint our youth with different cultures and give them an opportunity to experience the hospitality of those living there. https://t.co/9NwzhvdrAn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2023

PM speaks about the developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh

Responding to the tweet by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah about developmental works in Arunachal Pradesh, PM tweeted;

“These development works will improve quality of life for people living in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh.”

These development works will improve quality of life for people living in remote parts of Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/qAAIFLPW6K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2023

In a tweet Union Home Minister, Amit Shah informed that he has launched 9 mini-micro hydroelectric projects along with a plethora of schemes initiated by ITBP at Kibithoo. He has also attended an exhibition held by women-led SHGs.