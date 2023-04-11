Arunachal: Tawang District inter school meet begins 

TAWANG- The first ever district inter school meet for elementary level for government schools of Tawang district for the year 2023-24 was inaugurated and declared open by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi this Tuesday morning at Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso high altitude stadium Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, ZPM Tawang Tsering Dorjee, Dy.Commander Tawang brigade Colonel JS Dodhy, Padmashree awardee Lama Thupten Phuntso, public leader Pema Ngawang and officers from district administration, public leaders,teachers and more than 500 students from different primary and upper primary schools of the district participated in the inaugural function.

Organised by the education department Tawang and sponsored by the three MLAs of Mukto, Tawang and Lungla constituency respectively the event is supported by Indian Army for fooding and refreshments and 67th Bn SSB Lungla for transportation of participants from Lungla area.

Around 500 students from 41 govt elementary schools of Tawang district are participating in the event in which competitions in various fields like cultural,games sports,and literary activities will be held for three days wef 11-13 april 2023.

In his inaugural address MLA Tawang, Tsering Tashi, congratulated the children and education dept for planning such an event for three days.

He said that such events will provide platform for talented children to show their hidden talents, earlier such events were organised in every school annually, but due to growing academic competitions there is pressure on children for academic excellence, whereas such events gives opportunity for students for all round development.

he stressed that earlier tradition of organising school weeks annually should continue with such cultural games and sports activities in every school. He assured his support for organising such events every year.

Addressing the participants he said, they are our future generations and our coming generations must be physically fit and mentally strong. He asked the participants to stay away from smoking drugs and other intoxications.

Encouraging the participants he said today you are proudly holding your school flag and I hope in days to come you will be holding national flag in your hands leading national contigents at international competitions.

He asked the organisers DDSE Tawang and his team to ensure that there shouldnt be any shortage in providing good food and refreshments to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion as Guest of honour DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo called it a historic day since for the first time such an inter school meet is organised in the district for elementary schools, games and sports are important part of our life.

He quoted an old Hindi proverb “PADHOGEY LIKHO GEY BANOGEY NAWAB, KHELO GEY KUDO GEY BANOGEY KHARAB” and said but this old proverb has been proved wrong, nowadays with hard work and sincere dedication anyone can become international heroes in the field of games sports and cultural music etc.

He said Games and sports keeps you physically fit, it develops your mental and spritual efficiency, only matters is that these fields shouldn’t be taken as entertainment purpose, keep focused, disciplined and continue hardwork in the field of your interest with sincerity and dedication success will come he assured.

Lauding DDSE Hridhar Phuntso and his team he said, this is best use of time, since the schools will be closed for vaccations soon teachers and students all are free from tensions of examinations and other academic activities right now. DC conveyed his gratitude to Indian army for providing food and refreshments and SSB for providing transportation service for participants of Lungla area for the event.

DC further said that archery is an important traditional game and also an important event in Olympics, Asian games and commonwealth games, so there is need to train our children in this field so that they can perform at international level we have to provide them with facilities and parents should encourage their children showing interest in archery and give a serious thought on it, if any child wins gold medal in any international event he/she can become super star overnight. He cited examples of Mary com and Hema Das.

Giving information on aims and objectives of the event DDSE Tawang Hridhar Phuntso said that under ISSE there is always some provision for conducting various competitions for students of Higher secondary and Secondary levels, but if we provide equal opportunity to our children from the elementary level they can perform better at higher levels therefore keeping this in view this time the event has been organised for the first time, He conveyed his gratitude to the sponsors three MLAs of the district Indian army and 67 Bn SSB lungla for supporting the event.

Earlier DPC ISSE Dhondup in his welcome address conveyed best wishes to all the participants, while the inaugural programme concluded with vote of thanks from BEO Kyidphel Thupten Wangchu.