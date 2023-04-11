Arunachal: Assam Rifles Empowering unemployed Youth

LONGDING- The Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles and District Industries Department concluded a month long Skill Development training workshop on 11 April 23 under Assam Rifles Sadbhavana programme 2022-23.

For over three decades the unemployed youth of insurgency infested Longding District have been a lucrative target of insurgent organisations recruitment demands. Apropos, the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles took a noble initiative to empower a dozen unemployed youth of Wancho region in different skill sets. The idea was to encourage them to work hard and earn an honest living and wean them away from insurgent agenda.

In June 22, the Assam Rifles Battalion systematically screened and identified 12 unemployed youth for imparting skill training based on their aptitude and inclination in conjunction with District Industries Dept, Longding.

During the month long workshop, which commenced on 09 March 23, the attendees were imparted theoretical and practical knowledge of a trade of their choice viz Carpentry, Electrician and Plumbing. Besides giving an honorarium, the trainees were distributed free tool kits on successful completion of the workshop.

Col K S Gill, Commandant of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles, felicitated the participants with a Proficiency Certificate for successful completion of skill training. Speaking on the closing ceremony, he exhorted the attendees to exploit their newly acquired skill to earn an honest living. He assured them continued assistance in their pursuits to live an honourable life.

The exuberant youth expressed their heartfelt thanks to Assam Rifles for sponsoring and meticulously conducting skill training. They unanimously vowed to work hard and live an honourable life.

Living up tp its sobriquet, “Friends of the Hill People”, the Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles has taken several such initiatives in the recent past to encourage and empower youth of Wancho region to lead an honourable and fulfilling life.