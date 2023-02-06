Arunachal: A weeklong free computer course in Longding

LONGDING- A weeklong free computer course by the DIPR office longding started today at District Library cum Reading Room Longding.

It was informed that the weeklong Course would include Basic skills on MS office for the beginners. The course will include two days basic workshop on basics of Photoshop.

On enquiring it was told that the idea behind the program is to make interested individuals who could not afford computer courses to learn the basics of the computer for free. Also, another aim is to hone the skills of some officials and officers who wish to learn basic of computer.

Initially plan was for 10 seats due to logistic issues; but owing to the requests it has been increased to 25 DIPR office added.