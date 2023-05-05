NECCC Expresses concern over Manipur Situation

GUWAHATI- The North East Congress Coordination Committee ( NECCC ) expresses its grave concern over the grave situation that has engulfed the State of Manipur. In less than 15 months of the BJP forming govt the entire State of Manipur is burning and engulfed with hatred amongst communities, said the committee in a press statement.

It further said that “ Despite the events unfolding since the month of April, the “Double Engine” govt. has done precious little to maintain peace & tranquillity thus leading to this volatile situation leaving hundreds of churches and temples in cinders and rendering several thousand innocent Indians families homeless”.

Manipur Violence: State Govt issues shoot-at-sight order

The North East Congress Coordination Committee is deeply anguished over these unfortunate incidents that could have been averted with time-dictated & proper management of the concerns of the people.

The “Double Engine” Govt. despite being seized of the situation acted in a very complacent manner culminating in senseless violence and huge damages to public & private property and displacement of large number of people, the statement said.

Manipur Violence: Curfew imposed, Mobile Internet suspended

The committee stated “We strongly urge upon the inhabitants of Manipur, irrespective of caste & community, to restrain themselves in order to re-establish their age old ties of brotherhood, peace & harmony amongst all”.

We also call upon the Union Home Ministry to deploy all resources at its disposal to contain the situation and restore normalcy, law & order in the State by taking into confidence all the stake holders of the State. Peace of Manipur is of paramount importance to all North Eastern States and NECCC as a body strongly stands committed on it” stated the committee .