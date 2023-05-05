Arunachal govt puts efforts to evacuate stranded students from Manipur- Bamang Felix

ADVERTISMENT
ITANAGAR-   The Arunachal Pradesh Government is making all efforts to safely evacuate the stranded students and citizens of Arunachal Pradesh from violence-hit Manipur, state Home Minister cum Government Spokesperson Bamang Felix said on Friday.

“The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is in constant touch with its counterpart in Manipur and is closely monitoring the situation. Communications have also been made with the stranded students and people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the Home Minister informed during a press briefing at his official residence here this evening.

According to the data available with the government, altogether 263 students are stranded in Manipur while 34 students have managed to safely return to Arunachal Pradesh, he informed.

“As of now, all stranded students are within their respective campus, and are safe,” the Home Minister said, while informing that request for additional security has also been made for their protection.

A Control Room has been established at the State Civil Secretariat here under the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to handle the situation, he informed.

Parents and students seeking support and assistance can also call the helpline numbers of Manipur – 8730931414/ 8794475406/ 7005257760 and 8471889572 (AIGP Itanagar), 7086026788 (DRC, Guwahati), and 7630090058 (Additional SP, Itanagar), the Minister said.

Commenting on the government’s evacuation effort, Felix informed that a chopper was requisitioned for the task but could not get clearance from the Air Traffic Control in Manipur this afternoon due to congestion.

Efforts are also underway to charter flights and as soon as the ATC gives clearance, it will initiate the evacuation process, he said.

