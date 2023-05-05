Pema Khandu urges people of Assam and Arunachal to resolve border issue only through dialogue

SILAPATHAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today urged the people of Assam and Arunachal residing along the interstate boundary to resolve all issues only through dialogue by taking into confidence all stakeholders.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee Rongali Bihu celebrations at Silapathat here in Dhemaji district of Assam as the Chief Guest, Khandu said the bonhomie and brotherhood between people of the two states will never cease no matter which way the boundary is finalized.

“Arunachal Pradesh was born out of Assam. We are brothers. Our brotherhood and respect for each other will never be disturbed any demarcated boundary,” he said.

Khandu lauded the leadership qualities of his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has dedicatedly worked to resolve boundary disputes with all neighboring states.

“For more than 50 years, the interstate boundary disagreements between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh remained in the shelves. In fact, no previous government, both at the state and center, even bothered to touch the sensitive issue. We must be thankful to the central BJP leadership and the BJP governments of Assam and Arunachal that today this issue is being amicably resolved through dialogue,” Khandu pointed.

He requested the Regional Boundary Committees of Dhemaji (Assam) and Lower Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) to revisit the areas where issues still persist and resolve them amicably. He also requested proactive and sincere role of the deputy commissioners of both the districts in resolving all issues pertaining to the interstate boundary.

Khandu expressed happiness that Assam is developing at pace never witnessed before under Sarma and the BJP government. To prove his point he cited the sanctioning of 25 medical colleges in the state by the central government.

“There were hardly four medical colleges in Assam before 2014. After BJP came to power at the Center, 25 new medical colleges were sanctioned for Assam, of which nine are already functional. This is development in truest sense,” he said.

Referring Assam as an ‘elder brother’, Khandu said, “In a family, when the elder brother prospers, siblings will follow suit. When Assam develops, Arunachal Pradesh will not be far behind. Whatever happens to Assam, its direct impact will be on us, on rest of the northeastern states.”

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Assam, particularly of Dhemaji district, for inviting him to the 50th Rongali Bihu celebration at Silapathar adjacent to Likabali of Arunachal Pradesh.

“You have not invited the chief minister or Pema Khandu. You have invited the people of Arunachal Pradesh. We will cherish this gesture of love and respect forever,” he said.

Terming Bihu as the identity of Assam and Assamese culture, Khandu underscored the importance of preserving the culture and traditions of the indigenous people of the region.

“This year Rongali Bihu has a special significance. You have made a historic achievement by entering the Guinness Book of World Records with over 11,000 dancers and drummers performing Bihu dance and playing the ‘dhol’ at a single venue at Guwahati last month. Bihu and Assam today is known all over the world,” he said while wishing all on the festive occasion.

The celebration was also attended by MPs – Pradan Baruah (Lakhimpur, Assam) and Tapir Gao (Arunachal-East), MLAs – Bhubon Pegu (Jonai, Assam) and Kardo Nyigyor (Likabali, Arunachal) and top district officials of Dhemaji and Lower Siang.