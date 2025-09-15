India Accelerates Dibang Dam Construction in Arunachal Pradesh Amid Rising Water Tensions with China

ITANAGAR– India has fast-tracked construction of the 278-meter Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Dibang Valley, set to become the world’s tallest concrete gravity dam. The ₹31,875 crore project, executed by NHPC Limited, is expected to generate 2,880 MW of power, act as a critical flood buffer, and bolster India’s strategic position as China advances its own mega-dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone last year, but construction has gained new momentum in recent weeks. Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during a site visit near Minli village, emphasized that the dam’s objective goes beyond power generation. “This isn’t just a hydro dam; its real objective is to save the Siang River and protect our people from upstream threats,” he stated.

Arunachal Pradesh will receive 12% of generated power free, plus 1% for local development, translating to nearly ₹700 crore annually. Experts say the project will strengthen energy security, provide thousands of jobs, and help moderate floods in downstream Assam.

The push comes as China accelerates its Motuo Hydropower Station, a $167 billion project in the Yarlung Tsangpo Grand Canyon, expected to triple the output of the Three Gorges Dam by 2033. India fears Beijing could manipulate water flows, reducing volumes by up to 30% in dry seasons or unleashing floods downstream.

While the Dibang project is hailed as a “game-changer” for India’s energy and security, it faces resistance. The Idu Mishmi tribe and environmental groups have long opposed it, citing displacement, biodiversity loss, and seismic risks in the fragile Himalayan region. A 4.2-magnitude quake reported yesterday has revived safety concerns.

Despite protests, NHPC has floated global tenders worth ₹17,069 crore to speed up construction. Experts warn that without a bilateral water-sharing treaty, Indo-China river disputes may escalate further. “Cooperation on the Yarlung Tsangpo-Brahmaputra is vital, especially amid climate change,” said Y. Nithiyanandam of the Takshashila Institution.

For now, India’s dam-building sprint reflects both ambition and urgency – signaling that in the Himalayas, water is fast emerging as the new frontier of power.