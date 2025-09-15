Arunachal: Diploma in Yoga Education Concludes in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- The month-long Diploma in Yoga Education, an intensive residential training programme, concluded on Sunday with a formal graduation ceremony at Seva Bhawan, Pasighat. The course was organized by Siang Trust under the aegis of Manipur International University (Imphal), with academic support from Yog Gurukul Asom, Guwahati.

A total of 11 trainees, including seven women from seven districts of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully completed the programme and are now certified Yoga teachers.

The curriculum blended theory and practice, covering human anatomy, Asanas (postures), Pranayam (breathing techniques), and Dhyan (concentration practices).

Also Read- New Orchid Species Hemipilia basifoliata Discovered in Dibang Valley

Tapi Darang, MLA of Pasighat East, graced the event as Chief Guest, awarding diplomas and urging participants to adopt Yoga’s threefold path for a healthy and peaceful life. He also assured continued support for Siang Trust’s initiatives.

Participants shared how the training transformed their lifestyle and outlook on holistic health. Prof. Bhabesh Goswami, Head of Yog Gurukul Asom, commended their dedication, while Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd), President of Siang Trust, highlighted the Trust’s ongoing efforts in promoting Yoga and community wellness since its inception in 2018.

Also Read- Awareness Programme on Natural Farming Held at Lungla; Over 100 Farmers Trained

The event saw the presence of several eminent personalities, including Shri Kaling Dai, Shri Onyok Pertin, Dr. Saibal Bhattacharjee, Dr. Kaling Dai, Dr. Tajom Tasung, and others.

The organizers announced that the Diploma in Yoga Education will now be conducted annually, empowering local youth—especially women—to serve as torchbearers of wellness and traditional knowledge in their communities.