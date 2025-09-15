Arunachal: IGTAMSU Hosts Inspire 2025 Youth Talk in Ziro

ZIRO— The Department of Commerce and Management of Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Ziro, organized a motivational talk under the banner INSPIRE-2025 on the theme “Shaping India @2047: Youth Careers in Trade, Public Service & Nation Building” at the university auditorium.

The event began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the invited speaker Tai Arun, Trade Development Officer-cum-DIPRO In-Charge, Ziro, along with the Heads of Departments of the university.

In his address, Arun stressed the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, calling upon the youth to take responsibility in building a developed, inclusive, and innovative India. He briefed participants on the functioning of the Department of Trade and Commerce, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and highlighted diverse career opportunities in trade, entrepreneurship, and public service.

Arun also discussed several government initiatives and schemes, including the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APII), Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme, DDUSY, PMEGP, and the Atma Nirbhar Yojanas in agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry.

To inspire students, he shared success stories of local entrepreneurs such as Tage Rita (Naara Aaba Winery), Bengia Tuli (Pare Hut), and Bobby Hano (Ziro Festival of Music), encouraging the audience to innovate fearlessly in their chosen fields.

The talk also shed light on careers in public service, with Arun urging students to consider both UPSC and APPSC opportunities. He cited achievers from the region as examples of excellence in civil services and leadership.

Adding to the significance of the event, Arun handed over Appointment Letters to newly selected Student Representatives for Cultural & Sports and Entrepreneurship & Startup Units, motivating them to take proactive roles in campus leadership.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Anwar Hussain, Head of the Department of Commerce and Management, who expressed gratitude to the guest speaker for his insights and to the students for their enthusiastic participation.