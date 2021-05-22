IMA demands action against Ramdev for unscientific statements against modern medicine, threatens to move court

NEW DELHI- The IMA-Junior Doctors Network went to the extent of demanding “arrest” of Ramdev under Epidemic Disease Act for his “baseless derogatory remarks against modern medicine doctors and for spreading misinformation” and requested all RDAs & modern medicine doctors to join twitter Storm today evening.

Bringing to the Health Minister’s notice a video circulating in social media in which the Yoga Guru is saying “Allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwalia science hai (Allopathy is such a stupid ineffective science”, the IMA also threatened to” knock the doors of the judiciary” to get justice if the health minister does not take suo motu action against Ramdev.

The IMA said both the Yoga Guru and his associate Balkrishna have been taking modern medical allopathy treatment as and when they get into illness but “to mislead public at large he (Ramdev) is making all false and baseless accusations so that he can sell his illegal and unapproved drugs.”

The medical body asked Harsh Vardhan, who himself is a practicing modern medicine allopathic postgraduate, to “either accept the challenge and accusation of this gentleman and dissolve the modern medical facility or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country and book him under the Epidemic Act to save millions of people from such unscientific utterances.”