Arunachal: Taba Tedir suggests centre to conduct CBSE Class XII exam through offline mode

ITANAGAR- Minister, Education Taba Tedir while attending a Video Conference organised by Ministry of Education, GoI have suggested that ” CBSE Class XII examination should be conducted through offline mode” .

The Video Conference for Education Ministers of all the states was organised to discuss strategy for conducting class XII exam.

The minister suggested that ” Since Arunachal is a vast and scattered state with uneven network connectivity. keeping this in mind … The best suitable way to conduct examination would be through offline mode, and also should be in two shifts.

He also suggested that ” Duration of examination may be reduced to 60 minutes for minor subjects 90 minutes for major subjects with multiple choice questions. (These major & minor to be decided by CBSE)

The conduct of examination should be of short duration may be for 3days by conducting the examination in morning and evening shift. With Major and minor papers’ Tedir suggested .

Tedir further suggested that ” The exam should also be conducted for students those who will not be able to appear due to containment zone or lockdown”.

With regard to enterance exams, the minister have suggested to increase the numbers of exam centres so as to avoid crowd and travelling.

The District administrations, facilities of SSB, APPSCE may be used to conduct exams in one phase for entrance examination.

Further the minister have suggested to increase the Exam centre for NEET also as at present there are only two centres, (Naharlagun & Itanagar). Thus few more districts such such Tezu, Pasighat, Bomdila, Namsai etc may be taken into consideration to conduct NEET exams.

The meeting was attended by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, GoI, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister, Education, GoI, Smt Smriti Irani, Minister, Women and Child development, GoI , Prakash Javedkar, Minister, Information and Broadcasting, GoI, Sanjay Dhotre, MoS, Education, GoI, HCMs of various states, DCM of states, Minister colleagues of various states, ACS, Principal Secretaries , Commissioners and secretaries of education department of various states.