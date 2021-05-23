Arunachal Guv, CM, others condole the demise of former minister Dibang Tatak

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu and several other leaders on Sunday condoled the sudden demise of Dibang Tatak, former minister of the State.

The Governor said that Late Tatak, in his long political career, made remarkable contribution in the State governance in various capacities. He said, “in the passing away of Tatak, the State has lost a grassroot leader, who served the society as Gram Panchayat member, member of the State Legislative Assembly and as a minister”.

Joining the people of Arunachal Pradesh in the hour of grief, the Governor offered prayers to the Almighty to give fortitude to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss and eternal peace for the departed soul.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu Tweetd “Sad to know that former Minister Dibang Tatak is no more. May God give his family members strength to bear the loss. My heartfelt condolences and may the departed soul rest in peace forever.

Sad to know that former Minister Shri Dibang Tatak is no more. May God give his family members strength to bear the loss. My heartfelt condolences and may the departed soul rest in peace forever. pic.twitter.com/7gUzZj57h0 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) May 23, 2021

Tatak was a very prominent & popular leader of Aalo loved by all. In 1995 when PHE Dept. was bifurcated from composite RWD he was the first Minister of state. His contribution in raising new PHE Dept.

Tatak’s demise has been condoled by Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu, deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, former chief minister Nabam Tuki, Assembly speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona and other leaders.