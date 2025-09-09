Human Rights of Arunachal Demands Removal of Health Minister Over TRIHMS Tragedy

ITANAGAR- In a scathing letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Human Rights of Arunachal (HRA) has called for the swift removal of Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge and the termination of key officials at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun, citing gross negligence in the tragic death of a young mother last week.

The demand comes amid escalating public outrage over the August 31 incident, which has exposed deep-seated issues in the state’s healthcare system.

The letter, dated September 8, 2025, and signed by HRA Chairman Dr. Kipa Kaha, accuses the state government of repeated failures in healthcare delivery, particularly under the leadership of the health ministry.

It highlights the death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora from, who succumbed during a caesarean section at TRIHMS, along with her newborn. The family has alleged medical negligence, including delays in treatment and careless procedures by doctors and staff, prompting protests and a police complaint filed on September 6.

“With due respect, I wish to draw your kind attention to the tragic and unfortunate death of 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora at TRIHMS, Naharlagun. This loss of life reflects grave negligence and carelessness on the part of the concerned doctors and staff of TRIHMS,” the letter states.

It further criticizes “such repeated failures” as indicative of serious lapses by the state government, especially the Health Minister. The HRA demands an immediate, transparent, and time-bound inquiry into the incident, leading to the removal of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge from his portfolio. It also calls for the termination of the TRIHMS Director, Superintendent, and all directly responsible medical staff.

Additionally, the HRA seeks Rs. 1 crore in compensation to Gora’s family to ensure their livelihood and urges urgent reforms in healthcare infrastructure and patient safety measures for sustainability. The letter warns that any inquiry committee headed by the Health Minister would be “no more than a delay tactic,” emphasizing the need for an impartial probe.

It further exposes the “mismanagement of TRIHMS authorities and government,” noting that despite huge fund allocations in the health sector under the current leadership, the system remains plagued by inefficiencies.

“HRA demands that the inquiry committee must be time-bound, impartial, and transparent so that justice is delivered,” it asserts.

This escalation follows a series of protests on September 7-8, where family members and the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) Women’s Wing staged a dharna at TRIHMS, demanding accountability.

Health Minister Wahge has responded by assuring an external inquiry committee of independent doctors, excluding TRIHMS staff, and stating that legal action would follow if negligence is proven.

However, the HRA letter dismisses this as insufficient, urging Chief Minister Pema Khandu to intervene personally to restore public faith in the healthcare system. The incident has reignited broader concerns about TRIHMS, Arunachal’s only medical college, including recent allegations of fake medicines, doctors running private clinics, and another infant death on August 25 due to alleged wrong treatment.

Political parties like the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and National People’s Party (NPP) have echoed calls for a thorough probe and suspensions. As the state grapples with these revelations, residents continue to voice fears over the reliability of public health facilities.

The HRA’s intervention underscores a growing demand for ministerial accountability, with the letter concluding: “Ministers should not enjoy the privileges of power without responsibility; the people of Arunachal Pradesh expect their Council of Ministers to work sincerely for the welfare of citizens.”

The Chief Minister’s office has yet to respond publicly to the letter, but sources indicate an urgent review of the health ministry’s performance is underway. Further developments are expected as the inquiry progresses.