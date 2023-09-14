Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 From Arunachal to Maharashtra: aims to be INDIA bloc’s ‘Brahmastra’ campaign

NEW DELHI- The Congress is all set to launch Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0, from Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra or Gujrat with a aim to be INDIA bloc’s ” Brahmastra” campaign, led by the party’s Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi before Lok Sabha Election 2024, informed Takam Sanjoy, Former MP and Former President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee .

“ The Bharat Jodo walkathon, that played a huge role in altering public perception of Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the ground in its first leg “, said Sanjoy.

Arunachal: Congratulations to Dojum Pakam Lobom for her success

The Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be a four-month long exercise ending right before the schedule for notification for the Lok Sabha election in 2024, Sanjoy said.

The AICC President, Mr Mallikaarjun Kharge and General Secy(Org) Mr Venu Gopal had a exclusive meeting of NE Congress leaders last month. In that meeting Mr Sanjoy insisted 2.0 Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s 1.0 BJY had awaken the hearts and minds of young and intellectual India, Mr Sanjoy while addressing the meeting said. He also emphasized the need of a “follow-up” action in tune with “Rahul Gandhi’s healing touch visit” to Manipur.

“Unlike Yatra’s first leg — which Congress repeatedly insisted was not a political exercise — the second leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to metamorphosis into a largescale ground campaign for not just Congress, but the entire Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc”.

Arunachal: Governor launches State-level ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign

If every thing formalize for this proposed yatra then ” Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will be a massive on-ground outreach campaign for the whole Opposition bloc of INDIA and It will be INDIA’s Brahmastra campaign, Sanjoy added.

The decision to launch the yatra from Arunachal Pradesh, has been a conscious one to highlight the interests of Northeastern states. said Sanjay.

Letter to the editor: An open letter regarding illegal appointment of 28 teachers in Longding

While a west to east route map was initially considered, the Congress is said to have decided on a fresh route map to conclude Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 with a bang in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party — both split in factions — can also assert influence and dominance of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, respectively.

Meanwhile, with 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 is set to become a show of Opposition unity and a joint effort, passing through the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.