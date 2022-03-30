ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Walkathon in Longding to create awareness against drug abuse

Over hundred children & youth of Kanubari circle participated in the Walkathon sporting banners, placards and chanting slogans against Drug abuse.

March 30, 2022
Arunachal: Walkathon in Longding to create awareness against drug abuse
LONGDING-  To create public awareness and mobilise support against drug abuse youths of Longding  today participated in a Walkathon held in Longding.

With a purpose for spreading awareness and awakening the youth of Longding district to take a step closer towards making the Wancho region Drugs free, Longding Battalion Assam Rifles alongwith Longding Wushu Association & NCC Kanubari organised a Wancho Walkathon based on the theme ‘Say No to Drugs’ on 30 March 2022.

Over hundred children & youth of Kanubari circle participated in the Walkathon sporting banners, placards and chanting slogans against Drug abuse.

The event also witnessed an awareness emphasising the involvement of insurgents in the prevalent drug menace in the region.

The events culminated with the participants taking a pledge to assist the Security Forces in the fight against Drugs.

