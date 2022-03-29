ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Training for Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana held at Palin

March 29, 2022
PALIN-   Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi District Higio Tala graced the Orientation cum Training Programme for the beneficiaries of Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) and Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) here today.

Tala briefed the gathering on the background of the scheme. He said that covid-19 pandemic has taught us many lessons. “To be Atmanirbhar or self-reliant is the greatest realisation that the pandemic has taught us. Therefore, the government of Arunachal Pradesh has launched these credit linked schemes and you must take full advantage of it”,  he added.

The Deputy Commissioner further exhorted the beneficiaries to implement their respective projects sincerely. Effective  monitoring shall be in place. Ultimately, the beneficiaries would be the greatest loser if works are not executed properly because the bank will not let the defaulters get away easily, he cautioned the beneficiaries.

Taking the opportunity of the gathering, the DC also stressed on the need to conserve soil and water. Catchment areas must be protected. Development should not be at the cost of our well preserved forests, he said.

During the programme, Paddy Dehusking Machines, Power Tillers, Brush Cutters etc. were also distributed to the beneficiaries.

Tojo Basar, Agriculture Development Officer and Tai Janu, Horticulture Development Officer briefed about their department’s respective schemes in detail.

Tana Teti, District Agriculture Officer and Mahendra Singh, District Horticulture Officer also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking on the occassion, Sorang Tania, Zilla Parishad Member, Pipsorang lauded the efforts of the government in launching these schemes. He was hopeful that these schemes being implemented by the department of agriculture and horticulture would surely lead to atmanirbhartha or self-dependency.

March 29, 2022
