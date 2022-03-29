Heavy rains likely over Arunachal Pradesh till April 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya with rest part of the Northeast India are set to experience a continuous active wet spell, at least until Friday, April 1, .

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate intensity scattered rainfall across Northeast India for the next two days. The inclement conditions will continue with a likelihood of fairly widespread showers over the region from March 30 to April 1 (Wednesday to Friday).

In addition, the northeast region will also face the brunt of rough conditions in the form of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds blowing at the speed of 30-40 kmph this week.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya are also in for isolated heavy rains on March 31 and April 1. With the increased rainfall activity, even the gusty winds will gain pace and blow at the speed of 40-50 kmph over some places of the states.

With the prevalence of rough conditions, a yellow watch has been issued over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on March 28.

From tomorrow onwards, the alert will extend to all the northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh. The yellow watch, which urges residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation, will continue until April 1.

In terms of total precipitation, Arunachal Pradesh has recorded the highest amount of rains at 64 mm so far this month, followed by Manipur (52 mm), Meghalaya (43 mm), Assam (36 mm).