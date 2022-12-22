Arunachal: Veer Nari Samman Diwas celebrated at Longding

LONGDING- Assam Rifle’s Veer Nari Samman Diwas was organized at Longding District HQ as a part of Good Governance week by Wancho Assam Rifle Welfare Association Longding to pay tribute to the widows of the Fallen Soldiers. During the program the Veer Naris from the district were felicitated with mementos and certificates.

COL K S Gill Commandant 40 AR informed that Veer Samman Diwas is celebrated to honor the supreme sacrifice to gallant soldiers who laid their life in the line of duty. He said despite limited budget “It is our endeavor to upgrade the memorials of the fallen soldiers L/NK(L)Rangpha Wangjen, Rfn(L)Longdon Wangsu, Rfn(L)Khampai Wangsu”. Then he said that they are determined to provide necessary helps towards the education of the children in all possible ways.

He also informed about Asssam Rifle Welfare association in shillong which conducts the “ex-servicemen Assam rifle compassionate ground recruitment rally” for recruiting the children of fallen soldiers. He assured necessary support in ensuring that the Veer Naris receives the Ex-gratia which they are entitled to.

Bani Lego DC Longding who was the Chief Guest of the celebration said that “Its only because of the sacrifices of the soldier we can sleep peacefully in our homes”. He informed that already wife of Mr Longdon Wangsu has been absorbed in the job under district administration. He also said that he has requested all the departments to give preference to the veer naris if any vacancies is reported. He is making necessary communication with the state govt to absorb the Veer Nari in govt Jobs to provide them a sustainable livelihood opportunity, Mr. Lego added.

While addressing the gathering he said that Wanchos are one of the highest numbers in Armed forces from Arunachal Pradesh, however he cautioned people from indulging into drug abuse and stay away from harmful substances. He assured all possible help to the veer naris, Wancho Asssam Rifle welfare Association and Ex Servicement from his side.