Arunachal University of Studies concludes the 240 hour GSDP programe

NAMSAI: Kumsi Sidisow, MLA and Advisor Deptt. Of Environment & Forest, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, along with Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, Government of India visited Arunachal University of Studies ( AUS ) to mark the valedictory for the GSDP Programme on Propagation & Management of Bamboo at Arunachal University of Studies.

AUS in collaboration with Arunachal ENVIS Hub, Department of Environment & Forest, GoAP, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India had organized a 240 hours Green Skill Development Programme ( GSDP ) from December 2020.

“Bamboo is called the poor man’s timber and is an important bio-resource all over India particularly in the northeastern region. Although Bamboo resources are abundant, its silviculture is perhaps poorly developed. Science and technology applications in bamboo propagation and management are generally poorly developed or applied. Most of the bamboo resources are managed in a traditional manner. Programmes like these not only provide livelihood security to the local people but also warrants research agencies to evolve updated culturing techniques.” – said Vice-Chancellor Prof B. Mohan Kumar.

During the ceremony, the participants were felicitated and certificates of successful completion of the training programme were awarded to them. MLA Kumsi Sidisow said – “The Arunachal government is highly focused on entrepreneurship and we are aware that it is not a day process. Now to those who have been trained we hope to see you all become a trainer someday. So that the chain process of development never stops”. HE later appreciated the initiative by Arunachal University of Studies in organizing such a programme that not only contributes to the livelihood of the students but also helps the community grow.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom acknowledged the University’s aims to spread massive public awareness about the importance of managing natural resources in the state. He also wished that the trained students to keep their enthusiasm for skill development programmes alive and contribute to the nation building process through the expertise that they have acquired from the programme.

An MoU between AUS and Rainforest Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam was also signed for engagement in a broad spectrum of joint activities in the field of Natural Resource Management for Sustainable Livelihoods in the North-eastern India. The potential areas of collaboration include research, training, capacity building, experience sharing and knowledge management, in the domain of Rural Development.