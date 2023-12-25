Arunachal: Two students selected for foreign training from College of Agriculture, Pasighat

PASIGHAT- Two students namely, Mr. Surya Pratap Singh and Ms. Pebi Mindo of B.Sc. Third year from College of Agriculture, Pasighat was selected for ‘Students Foreign Academic Training Programme’ at School of Bioresource and Technology, King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi, Bangkok, Thailand as a research internship from 03.12.2023 to 30.12.2023 which is sponsored by Institutional Development Plan-National Agricultural Higher Education Project a world Bank funding Project.

Three more students namely, Ms. Kaviya Jayain, Ms. Chelsea Gazenia Nongrum and Ms. Thoudam Thoisana Chanu along with one Professor Dr. Girish Chand were already completed foreign training programme on the topic ‘Advanced Training in Food Processing and Fermentation Technologies: Exposure visits to World Vegetable Center, National Orchid Boitechnology Park, Rice Milling Plant and Local Farms at Taiwan’ in the National Ilan University, Taiwan in the month of September.

Dr. A.K. Tripathi, Nodal officer & Dean and Dr. V. Bhargav, Associate Nodal Officer said that, this opportunity gives good world wide exposure to the students and also helps to learn novel skills to become a successful entrepreneur.