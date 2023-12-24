Arunachal: Nani Darku uru pioneers felicitated

ZIRO- The pioneers and achievers of Nani Darku clan members were felicitated today during the annual meet of the clan members here yesterday.

Among the achievers included first MBBS doctor and DMO Ziro Dr. Nani Rika, first engineer and S.E PWD Nani Chailyang, first forest officer and DCF Nani Sha, first judicial officer and District and Sessions Judge Nani Grayu, first doctorate Dr. Nani Umie Duyu, first agriculture officer Nani Ankha, and first lady APCS officer Nani Mamung Taru.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA and senior Darku uru clan member Nani Ribia said it was a historic and remarkable occasion to felicitate the pioneers of the clan members who had achieved success in their chosen fields of expertise and shown the path to other clan members to follow suit. He also urged the clan members to maintain and upkeep the spirit of unity and fraternity among themselves.

Highlighting the programme, chairman of the clan and former National BJYM youth leader Nani Opo said the function was organized not only to encourage and inspire the young generation achievers of Nani Darku uru clan, but to inspire the youth achievers of Ziro Plateau as a whole.

Zilla Parishad Member Nani Jailyang, DMO Ziro Dr.Nani Rika, state BJP vice-president Nani Lajie, Supung Gaon Bura-Buri Association president Nani Hania also spoke during the occasion. Earlier, head gaon bura and octogenarian Nani Bida hoisted the clan flag in the morning.

During the day, the pioneers were felicitated during the function and they also shared their experiences of their respective fields.