Arunachal: Training on Micro Food Processing of Pickles and Jam held at Piyong

NAMSAI- The training Programme on Micro Food processing of Pickles and Jam concluded at Piyong Circle, Namsai on Thursday. The programme was sponsored by NABARD, Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd.; a farmers producers’ company based at Namsai.

30 SHG members were identified by ArSRLM with the help of active women. They have undertaken the training on pickle/jam making & packaging of finished products in glass bottles by using small machineries such as Electromagnetic Induction sealing machine, hot air gun, induction wad and other equipment, by following standard procedures. SHGs also learned about marketing and branding of finished products.

Attending the valedictory function DDM, NABARD Kamal highlighted the skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities by the SHG members. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Cluster Coordinator, ArSRLM, Tage John spoke about Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) which will be implemented soon in Namsai for SHGs. The scheme objective is to support the rural poor come out of poverty, supporting them setup enterprises and provide support till the enterprises stabilize, SVEP focusses on providing self-employment opportunities with financial assistance and training in business management and soft skills while creating local community cadres for promotion of enterprises.

CEO NOSAAP, Chau Athina Chauhai stated that the programme was conducted to enhance the production quantity by maintaining quality, keeping in mind, the demand of locally made pickle & jam. He stated the procedures for obtaining the FSSAI licence from the concerned department for the food products, durability of the packaged food products by adding preservatives and testing the products for ensuring its quality and thus fulfilling the edible parameters of the products.

Master trainer of the programme, Umachanti Mantaw Mitti highlighted the points covered during the training and encouraged the participants to implement it seriously keeping in mind the efforts put forward by many stakeholders which should not go in vain.