Arunachal: RGU signed MoU with CPWD, Kimin for undertaking infrastructure projects 

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University, here has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the executing agency – Central Public Works Departments (CPWD), Kimin Division for undertaking projects on Economically Weaker Section (EWS) funded by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Under this, EWS Scheme – three projects namely – Construction of 100 bedded hostels each for boys and girls and a Multipurpose Academic Building with a total cost of Rs. 29.19 crore and will be undertaken by the executing agency within a time period of 18 (eighteen) months from the date of signing MoU.

While addressing on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, underlined that the scheme aims at uplifting the economically weaker section of the society so as to provide a level playing field especially in accessing equity for education with required facilities in an academic institution. He called upon the executing agency – CPWD to ensure the quality of works and timely completion of the all three projects.

Earlier, the documents were ceremonially signed by Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, RGU and Er. Jowon Sikhet, Executive Engineer, CPWD, Kimin Division in presence of Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro Vice Chancellor, Prof. R.C. Parida, Director, IQAC, Mr. K. Thomas, Finance Officer (i/c), Er. B.K. Shah, Er. Amrit Paul, Assistant Engineer, CPWD, Kimin Division in the Official Chamber of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor.