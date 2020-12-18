Arunachal: TEZU Airport to be operational by May 2021

TEZU: An eagerly awaited Tezu Airport is expected to be made operational in May 2021 as prerequisite amenities for landing of the ATR are in war footing. Terminal Building, Car Parking, Exit and In, other several mandatory facilities for smooth functioning of the Airport amidst all odds are in full force to complete the project as per schedule made by the Ministry of Civil Aviation by May 21, says officials from the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Strategically located Tezu & Pasighat Airport has acquired top priority and special impetus in the Ministry of Civil Aviation and government has been showing proactive approach in connecting this region with the rest of the country was of paramount importance.

“The ATR, 72 seater plane will availed three days weekly service with scheduled three route Guwahati – Tezu, Tezu – Guwahati – Imphal, Tezu – Guwahati – Rupsi – Kolkata respectively, reveals the sources.

Under fourth round of bidding under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) or regional air connectivity scheme make flying more affordable.

“With focus on connectivity of North Eastern Region, UDAN 4.0 scheme under the Ministry of Civil Aviation has invited bids for six underserved and 24 unserved airports/airstrips in the North East states of India,” an official release said.

The underserved airports and airstrips in the list are at Pasighat and Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh), Jorhat, Rupsi and Tezpur (Assam), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

Meanwhile, The AAI Tezu Airport officials expressed concern over the delay – tactic of the clearance of 4 (four) acres of land allotted to Airport for residential purpose. The authority pleads the District Administration (DA) Lohit to sort-out land which has been made controversy by some local populace.

“We are in want of secure accommodation, presently we managed some resident on rent but if we owned our land we can build up residential complex with security and comfort for our staffs”, says one of the AAI official, he also appeals for 1. 5 acres of additional land from the DA for installation of other amenities requisite for the landing ground.

Earlier, this Airport was to operate in 2019 when private airline company was allotted the tender but they reluctant to fly due to economic non-viability of the airport.