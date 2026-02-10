Arunachal: Ten-Day Sugarcane Training Held at Ngopok Village

PASIGHAT — A ten-day vocational training programme on “Sugarcane Production Technology and Its Value Addition” was successfully conducted at Ngopok village in Arunachal Pradesh by the College of Agriculture Pasighat. The programme was organised for 30 farmers with the objective of enhancing their technical knowledge and practical skills in scientific sugarcane cultivation and value addition practices.

The training was funded by the ICAR–Indian Sugarcane Research Institute, Lucknow, under the North Eastern Hill (NEH) component, reflecting institutional efforts to strengthen sugarcane-based livelihoods in the region.

The programme commenced with an inaugural session addressed by Dr. Gireesh Chand, Organising Secretary of the training programme, who highlighted the scope and potential of sugarcane cultivation in the North Eastern Region of Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasised favourable agro-climatic conditions, abundant rainfall and fertile land, while underlining the need to adopt improved production technologies and value addition practices to enhance farm income and promote sustainable rural development.

Dr. Sanjay Swami, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Pasighat, delivered a lecture on the importance of sugarcane cultivation in strengthening the rural economy. He noted that sugarcane supports livelihoods and generates employment through processing and value-added products such as jaggery, sugarcane juice and other by-products.

Several technical sessions were conducted during the programme. Dr. Pavankumar Goudar delivered a lecture on land preparation and planting methods, discussing conventional and mechanised approaches, improved spacing, seed material selection and mechanisation to enhance productivity while reducing labour costs.

Dr. Hari Kesh spoke on the role of hybrid sugarcane varieties in improving yield and quality, stressing the importance of selecting high-yielding and disease-resistant varieties suitable for the region. Plant protection aspects were addressed by Dr. N. Y. Chanu, who discussed major insect pests affecting sugarcane in the North Eastern Region and outlined integrated pest management strategies to minimise crop losses.

The programme also featured interaction with local stakeholders. Progressive farmer Mr. Bomi Borang shared his experiences, noting that jaggery produced in Ngopok village is organic and marketed across different parts of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the potential for local value addition enterprises.

Officials stated that the training programme enhanced farmers’ knowledge, confidence and motivation to adopt scientific sugarcane production technologies and value addition practices, contributing to sustainable agricultural development in the region.