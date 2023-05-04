Arunachal: Tapir Gao expresses concern about illegal sand mining in the state

NAMSAI- Tapir Gao, MP, Arunachal Pradesh (East) raised concerns about illegal sand mining and quarrying and stressed that administration should strengthen monitoring and take steps as per the prescribed rules and regulations. He also enquired about the probable leakages during mining and advised monitoring of the same to avoid revenue losses.

He was addressing the first Governing Council Meeting of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust, which was conducted at DC’s Chamber Namsai to discuss about the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY) and other aligned projects in the district.

Also Read- Whistle-blower of APPSC Fiasco Gyamar Padang is No more

The meeting was also attended by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA, Namsai, ZPC, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, DC, C.R Khampa and members of the trust.

Enquiring about the already constructed mineral check gate at 2nd mile Namsai, Tapir Gao recommended full fledged computerisation and technological modification of the check gate. He talked about utilising a portion of the DMF Trust fund in mitigating disasters in the district.

MLA, Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom talked about installation of high-tech solar power driven CCTV cameras at every nook and corner of the district as a vigilant towards rising unlawful activities in the district.

In the light of proposals being made under DMF trust fund, he also put forth the idea of constructing community toilets at market place to ensure that sanitation norms are being followed by everyone.

Also Read- D. Ering WLS conducts 1st ever Bird watching festival

Earlier Deputy Commissioner welcomed the members present in the meeting and briefed about the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust and its importance in developmental projects of the district.

He further talked about 30% utilisation of DMF funds and towards the end, he concluded by taking consensus of all members present to approve the proposals made during the meeting.

District Planning Officer (DPO) presented the detailed plan of the proposals made under DMF Trust. He apprised that the guideline mentions 60% of the DMF funds to be utilised for ‘high priority sectors’ and 40% for ‘other priority sectors’.

He then highlighted the objectives of PMKKKY and discussed at length about the proposals made for Namsai district.