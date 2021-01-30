Arunachal: SPARSH Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2021 was launched at Yupia

YUPIA- SPARSH Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2021 was launched at the Durpang Health and Wellness Centre today commemorating the Father of the Nation , Mahatma Gandhi on the Martyrdom Day.

Speaking on the occasion Jt. Director(NLEP), DR(Mrs) Rina Das Tabiyo, urged everyone to be aware of the Leprosy, its sign and symptoms, preventive intervention and to avail free drugs, MDT (Multi Drug Therapy) as supplied by GOI which is available in every health facilities.

Since Leprosy is a curable diseases not a disease of curse or sin as the myth was prevalent earlier, only the need of the hour is to spread more awareness and IECs to the common citizens.

District Leprosy Officer Dr. Tana Aruna administered the pledge to make Arunachal Leprosy Free ”Khust ke Virudh, Aakhri Yudh” .

Skin camp was also organized on the spot wherein Dr S Majumder (Dermatologist) from TRIHMS treated many people with different skin problems.

Meanwhile Leprosy survivors were also felicitated and they shared their experiences with diseases and in line of treatment, one of the patient urged the common public for early diagnosis and treatment before the disability sets in.

DMO ICC Dr. Mandeep Perme, Dr Dominic Lokam, District Consultant NVBDCP, MTS and PMW also attended the programme.