Arunachal: Search ops for Tapi Mra, Niku Dao called off

ITANAGAR- The Search and Rescue operation for Arunachal Pradesh’s mountaineers Tapi Mra and his associates Niku Dao has been called off by the state government on Wednesday, 21 Sep, 2022.

The decision to end the current search and rescue was taken based on the inputs received from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army to ensure safety of rescue team members.

We have to end this Search Operation because we can’t put another person’s life in danger- stated District Administration & Indian Army in a joint press briefing .

“Our primary objective was to ensure safety of the rescue team members and not put another person’s life in danger while executing the operation. said East Kameng Deputy Commisioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla.

DC informed that, “After reaching Camp-2 area, the on-ground rescue team reported that it was extremely dangerous to proceed further and stay in the Camp-2 area due to bad weather, presence of crevasses and avalanches. In fact, the rescue team experienced multiple minor avalanches during their movement near Camp-2,”

Tapi Mra and Niku Dao went missing went missing on August 17 last, while attempting to scale Mount Kyarii Satam in East Kameng District, one of the highest peaks in Arunachal Pradesh.

Authorities in Arunachal’s East Kameng district came to know about the missing mountaineers on August 27.

However, as weather started improving from 8th September, multiple attempts were made to recce the incident location. Two local mountaineers, Taro Hai and Tame Bagang, who went on an expedition to Mt. Chiumo with Tapi Mra last year (2021), were moved to Army Aviation Base for inducting at the base camp along with the Indian Army personnel. Bagang had to return to Seppa due to a family emergency.

Satellite imagery, drones, and helicopters were earlier also unsuccessfully deployed to trace the mountaineers, who are from Arunachal Pradesh.

“Despite various attempts to continue the rescue operation the weather didn’t support to move forward. So, based on the inputs from on-ground rescue team and Indian Army, it was decided to end the search and rescue operation,” stated DC East Kameng.