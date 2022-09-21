ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Capital Police requested all the Public and the shops who were open till late night to maintain law and order and close Shops in time.

September 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

ITANAGAR- A joint team of the Itanagar Capital Police and town magistrate seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from a shop in Chimpu area, said a police official.

According to police sources, the Capital Police along with Town Megistrate Aying Perme and L/Inspector Melia Mibang OC PS Chimpu and her party had conducted a late night patrolling at chimpu area and seized huge amount of alcohol beverages from the shops who were selling alcohol beverages illegally and open till late night.

Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

Capital Police requested all the Public and the shops who were open till late night to maintain law and order and close Shops in time.

Related Articles

We have controlled the law and order to ensure that the people of Capital can live and breathe in peace, without fear, said capital police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 21, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

Arunachal: Itanagar Capital Police arrests two in robbery case

September 1, 2022
Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

Arunachal: EK Police seized 1200 gm of Heroin worth Rs 2.36 crore

August 29, 2022
Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

Arunachal: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Bomdila

August 27, 2022
Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

Arunachal: Capital Police busts Fake note racket

August 25, 2022
Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

Arunachal: Teacher arrested for raping a minor student

August 21, 2022
Arunachal : Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

Arunachal: Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Daporijo arrested on molestation charges

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

Arunachal: AR arrested one drug peddler with 1 kg Oipum in Changlang

August 7, 2022
Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

Arunachal: 4 Drug Peddlers Including 2 Women Held in Ziro

July 7, 2022
Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

Arunachal: Itanagar police arrested 2 drug peddlers, seized 246 Kg Ganja

July 3, 2022
Itanagar: Capital Police recovered 15 stolen two wheeler, 2 arrested

Itanagar: Capital Police recovered 15 stolen two wheeler, 2 arrested

June 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button