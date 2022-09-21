Itanagar: Police seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from Chimpu

ITANAGAR- A joint team of the Itanagar Capital Police and town magistrate seized huge quantity of alcohol beverages from a shop in Chimpu area, said a police official.

According to police sources, the Capital Police along with Town Megistrate Aying Perme and L/Inspector Melia Mibang OC PS Chimpu and her party had conducted a late night patrolling at chimpu area and seized huge amount of alcohol beverages from the shops who were selling alcohol beverages illegally and open till late night.

Capital Police requested all the Public and the shops who were open till late night to maintain law and order and close Shops in time.

We have controlled the law and order to ensure that the people of Capital can live and breathe in peace, without fear, said capital police.