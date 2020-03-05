Arunachal: SAD reaches Lhunpo , a remote village under Zemeithang circle

Tawang

The 23rd Sarkar Apke Dwar (SAD) cum Jan sunwai Camp of Tawang district today held at Lhunpo, a most remote village under Zemeithang circle.

Lhunpo village is around 13 kms away from zemeithang Circle Headquarters towards Indo Tibet border. The uniqueness of this interior village is, for last more than 30 years no one in the village takes any kind of tobacco items, and majority of the villagers are vegetarian.

The 23rd SAKD camp at Lhunpo today was inaugurated by Dochora Lama, EAC Tawang in presence of Circle officer Jemeithang Tamo Dada, Gaon Burahs senior officers from Tawang and Lungla Sub division.

After formal inauguration of the camp Lama felicitated the school toppers of Upper Primary School Lhunpo, EAC Tawang and other senior officers further distributed irrigation water pipes and free vegetable seeds to the villagers through Gaon Burahs of Muchut, Shogtsen and Lhunpo Village.

The officers later visited Lhunpo village and appreciated the cleanliness and discipline of the villagers, they appreciated the voluntary self run hostel facility being provided by the School management Committee under its Chairman Gaon Burah of Lhunpo, Teachers and Villagers to the 10 boys and 22 girls students of Government Upper primary School

20 government Departments participated in today’s SAKD Camp to give their service to the villagers of Muchut and Lhunpo at their doorstep.