ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

October 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

Tawang-   Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distribution ceremony was organised by district health society NHM Tawang at KDS district hospital Tawang this morning.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest of the function i/c DC Tawang, Rinchin Leta said that the Nayi Pehal kits are distributed not only for family planning, but proper gapping between the children ensures good health and better recovery period for a mother. He asked the Ashas and anganwadi workers to give proper awareness in this regard at grassroot level. He also informed about the importance and procedures for marriage registration terming it as legal tool to shield the bonding of marriage.

Also Read Tawang’s History

DMO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema said that often family planning tools are not accessible to newly married couples due to economic and social reasons, govt has initiated this scheme three years back to facilitate those newly married couple with family planning kit through sub centres and Health and wellness centres.

Related Articles

Since traditional system of arranged marriage are not popular nowadays and many marriages begin with live in relation, so it was decided to conduct this programme and encourage already married couples to maintain proper spacing between children, he asked Asha workers to provide kit to those couple who are newly married and educate them for proper spacing for better health of child and mother and also to encourage institutional delivery of a child.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

CDPO Tawang Dondup Pema, highlighted about the similar schemes under Women and Child Development deptt, She informed  that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is provided in three instalment through DBT mode to beneficiaries account Speaking about marriage registration she said marriage without registration is not legal.

Later Gynecologist  Dr.Tenzin Kunga briefed the Ashas health workers on mother and child health, and time required for full body recovery of a mother after child birth.

Tags
October 25, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Army chopper carrying 2 crashes in Upper Siang district

Arunachal: Army chopper carrying 2 crashes in Upper Siang district

October 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh bags 3 Awards for excellence in PMAY-U implementation

Arunachal Pradesh bags 3 Awards for excellence in PMAY-U implementation

October 20, 2022
Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu passes away at 86

Arunachal: Former Minister Karma Wangchu passes away at 86

October 20, 2022
Arunachal: Govt school students invited to participate in the DLMC meeting

Arunachal: Govt school students invited to participate in the DLMC meeting

October 20, 2022
Arunachal: State Govt set to transform school education

Arunachal: State Govt set to transform school education

October 19, 2022
Arunachal | No nation can be happy without farmers being happy: Taki

Arunachal | No nation can be happy without farmers being happy: Taki

October 19, 2022
Arunachal: Khandu today joined the Golden Jubilee celebration Central School for Tibetan at Tenzing Gang

Arunachal: Khandu today joined the Golden Jubilee celebration Central School for Tibetan at Tenzing Gang

October 19, 2022
IndiGo likely to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Delhi as Donyi Polo airport ready for flight

IndiGo likely to connect Arunachal Pradesh with Delhi as Donyi Polo airport ready for flight

October 19, 2022
Arunachal: Belongings of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao found 2 months after they went missing

Arunachal: Belongings of Tapi Mra, Niku Dao found 2 months after they went missing

October 18, 2022
Scindia praises Arunachal Govt to reduce VAT on ATF to attract Airline operators

Scindia praises Arunachal Govt to reduce VAT on ATF to attract Airline operators

October 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button