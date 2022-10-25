Arunachal: Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distributed at Tawang

Tawang- Saas Bahu Pati Sammelan cum Nayi Pehal kits distribution ceremony was organised by district health society NHM Tawang at KDS district hospital Tawang this morning.

Speaking on the occasion as Chief guest of the function i/c DC Tawang, Rinchin Leta said that the Nayi Pehal kits are distributed not only for family planning, but proper gapping between the children ensures good health and better recovery period for a mother. He asked the Ashas and anganwadi workers to give proper awareness in this regard at grassroot level. He also informed about the importance and procedures for marriage registration terming it as legal tool to shield the bonding of marriage.

DMO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema said that often family planning tools are not accessible to newly married couples due to economic and social reasons, govt has initiated this scheme three years back to facilitate those newly married couple with family planning kit through sub centres and Health and wellness centres.

Since traditional system of arranged marriage are not popular nowadays and many marriages begin with live in relation, so it was decided to conduct this programme and encourage already married couples to maintain proper spacing between children, he asked Asha workers to provide kit to those couple who are newly married and educate them for proper spacing for better health of child and mother and also to encourage institutional delivery of a child.

CDPO Tawang Dondup Pema, highlighted about the similar schemes under Women and Child Development deptt, She informed that Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) is provided in three instalment through DBT mode to beneficiaries account Speaking about marriage registration she said marriage without registration is not legal.

Later Gynecologist Dr.Tenzin Kunga briefed the Ashas health workers on mother and child health, and time required for full body recovery of a mother after child birth.