WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue ‘as soon as possible’

The Downdetector website reported over 30,000 complaints of WhatsApp service disruption.

October 25, 2022
WEB DESK-   WhatsApp services went down across the world on Tuesday. Services have been down for over an hour. According to reports, the outage first hit WhatsApp’s group messaging and then expanded into direct messaging.

Meta acknowledged the outage. In a statement, Meta — WhatsApp’s parent company — said it is aware that some people have not been able to send messages and that it is working to restore the messaging app. We are looking to restore the services as soon as possible, the statement added.

The Downdetector website reported over 30,000 complaints of WhatsApp service disruption. Users complained of not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging app.

According to WhatsApp, 5.5 billion unencrypted SMS are sent daily via the platform.

The WhatsApp disruption saw Twitter getting flooded with memes by WhatsApp users. In fact, the hashtag — WhatsApp Down — is the top trend on Twitter. Check out some of them here

According to experts, outages are generally fixed in about 15-20 minutes. Considering that WhatsApp’s services have already been down for over an hour, experts believe that the platform may have suffered a cyber attack of sorts. Experts say that big tech companies generally have backup servers that reboot the system during a service disruption.

