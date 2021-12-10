Arunachal

Arunachal: Radon Geo-station installed in RGU

December 10, 2021
Arunachal: Radon Geo-station installed in RGU
  • There will be more than a hundred such stations in the country and four Geo-Stations have been planned for Arunachal Pradesh.

ITANAGAR-   Under the ongoing project of Setting up of Solar Powered Indian Network of Detection of Radon Anomaly for Seismic Alert (INDRA-SA) in the sub continent of India by the Radiological Physics and Advisory Division of Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC), a Radon Geo-Station was installed today in the Rajiv Gandhi University campus.

The Project Coordinator Dr. B K Sahoo had approached the University for tie-up in installation Geo-Station in the Campus.

The vice Chancellor, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, took keen interest in extending the facilities and space in the University Campus for scientific investigation in using Radon emissions as precursor for earthquake.

Dr. B K Sahoo Scientist E, BARC explained the functioning of the in-house designed solar powered and standalone equipment for recording radon anomaly that can be used in modeling as a precursor and predicting earthquake.

There will be more than a hundred such stations in the country and four Geo-Stations have been planned for Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof. S K Patnaik, Coordinator of Centre for Creative Learning and Center for Geo informatics introduced the Rajiv Gandhi University’s current thrust in scientific and innovative research taken up recently and Radon Geo-Station is a part of the progress.

Prof. Sanjeev Kumar, Dean Faculty of Basic Sciences and Prof. N C Singh, Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, explained and highlighted the thrust areas of scientific and technological investigation of Earth and environmental issues pursued by Rajiv Gandhi University.

Prof. Tomo Riba, Head, Department of Geography, emphasized the need to increase the number of Geo-Station Network in the vast expanse of land under Zone V of earthquake vulnerability.

The programme was attended by faculty members of Geography, Geology, Physics, Chemistry, Electronics and Communication Engineering of the University.

December 10, 2021
