Arunachal Pradesh: CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people -LIVE UPDATE

LIVE UPDATE- CBOs Meeting on issues relating to Constitutional Safeguard for Tribal people in Arunachal Pradesh – The DK Convention centre is ready where CBOs meeting with group of minister on autonomous council demand will be held. The meeting will start at 9 am under the chairmanship of Dy chief minister Chowna Mein.

Arunachal- Please help us, don’t make us battle field – said president Wancho Council in CBOs meeting– Watch Video

Hawa Bagang, President AAPSU– Autonomous is not possible why people are crying. AAPSU opposed this issues from Day one. save Arunachal, not disturb Arunachal. People in Patkai and Mon region are in enjoying their rights, then why demanding Autonomous. Today’s Arunachalis are in all over India. Don’t deprived themselves. I requested to state govt to ban these demands of Autonomy.

09:00 am

Chowna Mein giving speech – Mon and Patkai Autonomous Council issues are in discussion since last few days. Our Chief Minister Pema Khandu planned to discussed these issues in a big platform and organised today’s meeting. Today we are here to listen you and your suggestion on the issues.

08:30 AM